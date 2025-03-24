Albert Lea care organization involved in maltreatment investigation

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Human Services is investigating American Baptist Homes after reports of a staff member assaulting a vulnerable adult.

According to documents from DHS, the incident happened on April 18th, 2024.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s report, linked here, lists two addresses involved in the investigation — American Baptist Homes at 1309 Garfield Avenue, and the associated Crest Services at 617 10th St., Albert Lea.

According to the MDH report, the staff person (SP) was driving the vulnerable adult (VA) and a resident of the facility in a facility van after shopping. The SP asked the VA repeatedly if they wanted to go anywhere else in the community, but the VA just said they wanted to go home.

An argument followed, and the VA allegedly slapped the SP in the back of the head. According to the resident in the van, the SP then threatened physical violence on the VA.

When they got out of the van at the facility, the SP allegedly shoved the VA to the ground multiple times, and got on top of them, put them in a chokehold, and threatened to kill them.

The investigative report says police escorted the SP from the facility.

The DHS confirmed that the SP was responsible for maltreatment of the VA, and they are no longer employed by American Baptist Homes in Albert Lea.

The SP was not disqualified from providing direct care services as a result of the maltreatment determination in this report.

However, the SP was notified by the Office of Inspector General that any further substantiated act of maltreatment, whether or not the act meets the criteria for “serious,” will automatically meet the criteria for “recurring” and will result in the disqualification of the SP.

Due to immediate corrective action, the facility was not cited for any violations.