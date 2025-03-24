Albert Lea care home involved in maltreatment investigation

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Human Services is investigating American Baptist Homes after reports of a staff member assaulting a vulnerable adult.

According to documents from DHS, the incident happened on April 18th, 2024. The staff person (SP) was driving the vulnerable adult (VA) and a resident of the facility in a facility van after shopping. The SP asked the VA repeatedly if they wanted to go anywhere else in the community, but the VA just said they wanted to go home.

An argument followed, and the VA allegedly slapped the SP in the back of the head. According to the resident in the van, the SP then threatened physical violence on the VA. When they got out of the van at the facility, the SP allegedly shoved the VA to the ground multiple times, and got on top of them and held them down.

The DHS confirmed that the SP was responsible for maltreatment of the VA, and they are no longer employed by American Baptist Homes in Albert Lea.