Albert Lea business owners and residents react to construction of new oat mill processing plant

(ABC 6 News) — After months of planning, construction has officially begun on the brand new oat mill processing plant in Albert Lea.

The mood among business owners has remained positive on 14th Street where the plant is located. Many said the long-term pros of the project outweigh the short-term cons.

City officials, however, are now warning businesses and those nearby to be on the lookout for the orange cones.

“Whenever there’s large equipment moving dirt, like I said, just exercise caution in those areas for the next several months,” said Megan Boeck, city planner for the City of Albert Lea.

Despite the groundbreaking, nearby residents remain excited on what’s to come when the facility is completed.

“I’m happy that new jobs are going to be created and I wish them all the best, and it’s right in my backyard,” said Linda Lares, an Albert Lea resident.

Lares lives adjacent to the new facility and says at first she was nervous it was going to take up a lot of space, but is surprised at how it is turning out so far.

“It sounded like it was going to be this huge plant, so I was a little surprised in comparison to its neighbor across the street,” Lares said.

She said other neighbors near her also seem to be reacting positively.

“I think it’s a benefit to everyone. I haven’t heard anything negative. It sounds like just positive things. And that’s a good thing for all of us,” said Lares.

For those who may be concerned though, the city says they expect any disruption to businesses in that area, to be temporary.

“As the project, you know, progresses the impact to other area businesses along 14th Street or in that area is short term,” Boeck said.

And with the new facility expecting to bring 12-15 new jobs when it’s all said and done, along with two million bushels of oats per year, the city said they are excited to see the project progress.

“The small grains or oats do require less pesticides, less fertilizer, which helps our overall water conservation efforts, any other environmental efforts that we attempt here in the city,” said Boeck.

Other businesses on 14th Street said they don’t expect much change either during the first phase of construction, which is expected to be completed on May 16.