Albert Lea's 4th of July boat parade is moved to Sunday due to weather.

(ABC 6 News) – The 4th of July Jamboree’s boat parade on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea is being rescheduled due to rain in the forecast.

It was initially supposed to be on Saturday, but the Albert Lea Convention & Visitor’s Bureau says it’s being pushed back to Sunday at 3 p.m.

The parade will start at Hatch Bridge.