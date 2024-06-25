Albert Lea begins picking up pieces after flooding
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — Torrential rainfalls have caused major flooding throughout Albert Lea and the rest of Freeborn County.
Infrastructure damage has totaled over $1 million while flooded roadways are causing traffic headaches for drivers.
The flooding led to a state of emergency declaration on Tuesday morning, opening up state and federal resources for emergency relief.