Albert Lea begins picking up pieces after flooding

By KAALTV

Freeborn County Flooding

(ABC 6 News) — Torrential rainfalls have caused major flooding throughout Albert Lea and the rest of Freeborn County.

Infrastructure damage has totaled over $1 million while flooded roadways are causing traffic headaches for drivers.

The flooding led to a state of emergency declaration on Tuesday morning, opening up state and federal resources for emergency relief.