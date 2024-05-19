Albert Lea Art Center features gallery for missing and disappeared women

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Art Center featured a new art gallery on Sunday titled “Missing and Disappeared Women.”

According to the artist, Rachel Coyne, the work is made to draw attention to the 13,000 unidentified people in the national and unidentified persons system. Many people in this system are women.

An artist reception was held at the art center from 1 to 3 p.m.