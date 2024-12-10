Albert Lea approves property tax levy, increasing taxes by 14%

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, the city council unanimously approved a 14% tax levy.

The city was originally planning on increasing property taxes by 15.75% but is now lowering that number to 14%.

If you own a home in Albert Lea, for every $100,000 of your home value, your property taxes would increase by nearly $60 per year.

City officials say the increase comes from the improvements being made at the city’s rec centers.