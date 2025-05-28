Albert Lea approves plan for cannabis licenses

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea now has a plan in place for approving retail cannabis licenses.

Councilors unanimously approved the plan at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The plan sets rules for cannabis businesses in town, including hours of operation, compliance checks, and creating guidelines for potential license suspensions.

However, the ordinance did not pass without some scrutiny as one of the biggest questions raised surrounded potentially increasing the number of businesses it would allow the city to approve to operate.

As passed, the city can approve just two businesses, which is the minimum the state requires based on population.

Ultimately, the council decided it can always raise the number later because it is much harder to decrease it.

Another part of the ordinance put under the microscope was the selection process. As approved, it would be first come first served based on the date and time of approval by the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

The ordinance also includes rules for selling low-potency hemp products and hosting temporary cannabis events.