Albert Lea 3rd of July Parade

Albert Lea gets set for the July 3rd parade.

(ABC 6 News) – The loud and festive parade was underway as many people packed the streets to see the show.

It’s a yearly event they always look forward to.

Over 60 organizations marched the streets of Albert Lea to celebrate a national holiday.

“We’re talking to the people who were here years ago and made this country like it is,” said Roger Hunter from the Marine Corps League in North Iowa.

As a celebration of the country’s independence, it goes without saying that the event means a lot to our nation’s veterans.

From Minnesota to Iowa, vets joined in to celebrate the nation, including groups like the Marine Corps League of North Iowa, coming all the way from Mason City for the occasion.

“The people I talk to have a reverence for those that served, whether they served here at home or overseas in war or not, they were willing to do their part and I just appreciate the fact that they say thank you,” said Dave Hansen from the Marine Corps League in North Iowa.

The honor guard led the pack and guided everyone along the path as they walked past the people.

“It’s awesome to see all the people along the way, usually when we come by with the flags, they all stand up to represent the flag,” adjacent of the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 Tom Norby said.

The crowd was speckled with American flags, celebrating centuries of shared history.

“Anytime that we can present the flag and just even tell a little bit about its meaning we get that opportunity,” commander of the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 Ole Olson said.

Even though a few events on the 4th were canceled, there’s still a lot to look forward to.