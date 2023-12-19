Airport Workers Make Demands

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Union airport workers are calling for higher pay and better health care benefits.

More than 1000 union members are subcontracted to help at airports doing jobs like cleaning cabins, driving carts and pushing wheelchairs.

Today, some of those workers gathered at MSP Airport to share their frustration with their current contracts.

“Right now, I must work every time every week to survive,” said one worker. “The cost of food and everything is raising faster than my wage.”

Worker have just started bargaining with their subcontractors with their current contract expiring at the end of January