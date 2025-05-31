Air quality concerns this weekend-early next week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 100 wildfires are currently burning across Southern Canada, from British Columbia to Manitoba. These fires are producing large plumes of smoke stretching miles, and some of that smoke is making it as far as Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Skies across the region have been blanketed with smoke Friday, and these conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, and into early next week.

Meteorologists at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert for ALL of Minnesota, that will remain in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, June 2nd.

What does an Air Quality Alert mean?

An Air Quality Alert indicates that there will be enough pollutants and fine particles in the air to cause adverse health effects, or worsen existing health conditions. On the Air Quality Index scale, this is often represented by “hazardous” to “very hazardous” air quality.

Across Southeastern Minnesota, air quality will reach the “hazardous to sensitive groups” category this weekend, with the “hazardous to all groups” remaining north across Northern Minnesota.

When might the smoke reach the surface?

So far, smoke has not reached the surface in a significant way. However, a cold front is expected to meander across Southeastern Minnesota Saturday, and with sinking air behind the front, smoke aloft may be dragged down to the surface.

How might the smoke affect those with underlying health conditions?

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency strongly encourages that people with underlying health conditions such as COPD, Asthma, any kind of heart disease etc limit their exposure outdoors as much as possible. This can also include turning the air conditioning on and closing windows to prevent smoke particles from entering homes.

“The first thing is just know thyself, if you’re someone who does have a history of say respiratory or cardiac disease, you know taking precautions to mitigate exposure is kind of the first thing you are going to want to do.” says Matthew Spiten, Senior Program Coordinator at Mayo Clinic’s Office of Research.

What about individuals without underlying health conditions?

Whether having an underlying health condition or not, breathing in smoke filled air over a longer period of time can lead to adverse health conditions. For most people, these are minor, including irritated eyes or a scratchy throat. For others, it can be more dramatic.



“A lot of the symptoms you’ll see is, you know, tightness in your chest, shortness of breath, and those can progress on to worse things if you have asthma” says Matt Taraldsen, Supervisor at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“It’s not necessarily just people who have the health conditions that are at risk it can people like you and me who may not have Asthma or Cystic Fibrosis or something like that, but it can impact us too” says Matthew Spiten.

Matthew Spiten and his team have a 16-sensor system placed across the city of Rochester, meant to measure the air quality at each location as well, making it possible to have a more detailed survey of air quality in the city.

However, wildfire smoke is broader and far reaching, and will likely impact every location to a similar degree.

If you plan on doing any outdoor activities this weekend, checking on the air quality index before you head out is a good idea. Some good resources include:

Air Quality | Air Quality Alliance

US EPA PM2.5 by PurpleAir

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

AirNow.gov