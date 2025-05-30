Air quality alert issued throughout Minnesota for this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — An air quality alert has been issued throughout the entirety of Minnesota heading into the weekend.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Agency, the air quality alert runs until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 2.

Northern Minnesota is expected to see air quality in the “red” category, which is unhealthy for everyone. Anyone may begin to experience symptoms like irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath while sensitive or more exposed groups may experience more serious health effects like worsening of existing heart or lung disease.

Across the ABC 6 News area, air quality in the “orange” category is expected, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires, the sky may look hazy and residents may smell smoke even when wildfires are far away.

For those in sensitive groups, the pollution may aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.

Sensitive groups include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

Pregnant people.

Children and older adults.

