Air quality alert issued for parts of Minnesota this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for west central, north central, northwest, and central Minnesota.

The alert takes effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 31 and runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

The affected area includes Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

The alert comes as northwest winds are expected to bring heavy smoke from large Canadian wildfires across Saskatchewan and Manitoba into northwestern Minnesota beginning Saturday morning and lasting into Sunday.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone.