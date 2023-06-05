Air Quality Alert for southeast Minnesota extended through Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended the Air Quality Alert for southeastern Minnesota through the rest of Monday.

The original alert was set to expire Monday morning.

The agency said a band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will continue to drift across the area due to light winds with smoke lingering through Monday before dissipating Tuesday morning.

Sensitive groups such as people with lung disease including asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, pregnant people, and children and older adults, may experience more serious health effects.

Symptoms include irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

The agency says to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, and avoid intense activities to reduce exposure. Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider. Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing, or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 9-1-1 immediately.

For more information and current air quality conditions, CLICK HERE.