Air quality alert continues; how to stay safe outdoors

(ABC 6 News) — Air quality will continue to be a concern through Wednesday morning as smoke from Canadian wildfires has been pouring into the area.

If you are planning on doing any outdoor activities, it is important to pay close attention to your breathing.

On Monday, TerraLoco held its $5 5K amid the concerns, and while the event is typically full of runners, the poor air led to more walkers than usual.

TerraLoco is now encouraging everyone to stay alert as the wildfire smoke is unhealthy for everyone.

“People have a harder time with the air quality than others. Some people, its allergens or any of the other things that can be in the air that bother people, so it really is dependent on each individual runner,” said TerraLoco employee Tracy Jones.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include irritated eyes, nose, and throat as well as chest tightness and shortness of breath.