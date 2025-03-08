Aimee Bock takes the stand in Feeding Our Future trial

(KSTP) — The accused mastermind behind the sprawling Feeding Our Future fraud scheme took to the witness stand to testify in her own defense on Friday.

Aimee Bock is the former executive director of Feeding Our Future, and on Friday, she called out her second-in-command at her nonprofit.

Bock is facing charges of wire fraud and bribery after investigators say she orchestrated the stealing of nearly $250 million from a federal food program during the pandemic.

There was a question about whether Bock would actually take the stand. On Thursday, Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, told reporters that he had advised her not to testify.

