AG Keith Ellison sues Trump administration for freezing $6.8 billion in federal education funding

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined 23 attorneys general and two states in suing the Trump administration for freezing funding of six programs by the U.S. Department of Education.

The funding freeze comes less than two months before the school year in many parts of Minnesota is set to begin, and it is believed that over $70 million in funding for Minnesota has been frozen.

The attorneys general argue that the funding freeze violates the federal funding statutes and regulations authorizing these critical programs and appropriating funds for them, violates federal statutes governing the federal budgeting process, including the Antideficiency Act and Impoundment Control Act, and violates the constitutional separation of powers doctrine and the Presentment Clause.

“Donald Trump’s Department of Education is pulling the rug out from under Minnesota students by cutting school funding without warning and right before the start of the school year, and they are violating the law by doing so,” said AG Ellison via a press release. “Minnesotans pay our taxes to the federal government. In fact, unlike many states, Minnesota typically sends more money to Washington than it gets back. In 2023, for example, Minnesota sent $45 billion more than it got back. We expect our tax dollars to come back to our state and be spent on things that build a better future for all of us, like our schools. Minnesota pays more than its fair share to Washington, and I will not allow Donald Trump and his cronies to illegally slash education grants, shortchange our students, and starve our public schools, all to fund Trump’s tax breaks for billionaires, so I’m taking them to court.”

Attorney General Ellison is joined in filing the lawsuit by the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.