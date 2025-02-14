AG Ellison wins temporary protections for gender-affirming care in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, a federal judge granted Minnesota’s request for a temporary restraining order against an executive order that would end federal funding to medical institutions providing gender-affirming care.

This comes after Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit on February 7 along with the attorneys general of Oregon and Washington challenging the constitutionality of the order.

Related: Attorney General Ellison sues to block order ending funding for gender-affirming care

The order lasts 14 days and is in effect in the states of Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.

A hearing at which those states will argue for a preliminary injunction against the order is scheduled for February 28.