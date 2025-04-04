AG Ellison joins lawsuit against President Trump’s plan to change voting requirements

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota is among 19 states filing a lawsuit against an attempt to change voting requirements.

The suit is attempting to block requirements of voters providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Additionally, the plan would require all mail ballots to be received by Election Day.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison called the plan an unconstitutional invasion of states’ authority to run their own elections.