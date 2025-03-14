AG Ellison joins lawsuit against President Trump for Education Department cuts

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined 20 other states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over recent Education Department cuts.

While around half of the department’s staff sat on the chopping block, a lawsuit filed on Thursday is aiming to change course.

In a statement, AG Ellsion claims President Trump does not have the authority to shut down an entire federal department, further claiming it impacts tens of millions of American students.