AG Ellison joins 13 other Attorneys General in lawsuit challenging delegation of executive power to Elon Musk

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with 13 other Attorneys General, announced the filing of a lawsuit challenging the delegation of executive power to Elon Musk.

The lawsuit argues that President Trump has violated the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution by creating a new federal Department without Congressional approval and by granting Musk sweeping powers over the entire federal government without seeking the advice and consent of the Senate.

The full complaint can be viewed below: