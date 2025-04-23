AG Ellison denies wrongdoing in secretly recorded meeting about Feeding Our Future

(KSTP) — In the aftermath of the $250 million “Feeding Our Future” fraud trial involving two of the organization’s leaders, a conservative group highlighted secret recordings of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison meeting with some representatives of the group during which they asked for his help.

They were upset because they said various state agencies were trying to shut down their food operations, which ultimately turned out to be part of a massive fraud.

“This has my attention,” he told the group during a meeting in December 2021, a month before the “Feeding Our Future” fraud began to make headlines. “I’m extremely frustrated by it, but we are in the middle of the battle with the agencies now. And I can tell you now (Governor Tim) Walz agrees with me that this piddly, stupid stuff running small people out of business is terrible.”

The recordings were first made public by the conservative “Center of the American Experiment.” It’s unclear who recorded the meeting.

Ellison answered questions from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday about the 2021 meeting after he held a news conference on another topic. Ellison acknowledged he later realized the fraud case would grow to be much larger and that it was far from “piddly, stupid stuff.”

“Well, I was in a meeting with constituents who I thought [were] there in good faith. When I learned…the scope of the problem, what I will tell you is that sure it was far more than that. It was scamming…”

Ellison’s office was defending the Minnesota Department of Education against a lawsuit filed by Feeding Our Future in 2021. He says his office represents more than 100 boards, commissions and state agencies and he tries to keep tabs on as many as he can.

“What I knew is there was a dispute between what some emergency food vendors were claiming and what the Department of Education could verify… It wasn’t until I got back and asked my staff what’s going on that it became clear that this was an investigation that … federal authorities were involved with,” he said.

He also denies accepting or soliciting any campaign donations during or as a result of that meeting. “When these people brought up my campaign, I shut it down immediately and told them I was here to listen to constituents as I always do and that it wasn’t appropriate to bring up campaign matters,” Ellison said, adding there was no quid pro quo. “Absolutely not. Never.”

This week, Ellison also wrote an op-ed in the Minnesota Star Tribune newspaper on Tuesday defending his actions in the Feeding Our Future case.