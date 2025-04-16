AG Brenna Bird launches cold case card deck to help crack Iowa cold cases

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced on Wednesday the launch of the new Iowa Cold Case playing card deck.

The hope is that the decks of cards will help crack Iowa’s more than 400 unsolved murders. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Des Moines Police Department.

“Every name in this cold case playing card deck represents more than just an unsolved case,” said Attorney General Bird via a press release. “Each card is a life, a story, and a family searching for answers. Our hope is that this new cold case card deck will help bring long-awaited answers to those families. I thank the Kingery-Pohlmeier, Wood, and Okland families for sharing their stories with us today. These cards give law enforcement another tool to crack cases and hold criminals accountable. No one should get away with murder.”

The card deck includes 52 unsolved cases from across Iowa, including homicides, missing persons, and unidentified remains cases.

The decks will be distributed to inmates within Iowa’s nine state correctional facilities in an effort to generate new leads.

To submit a cold case tip, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-242-5100 or coldcase@ag.iowa.gov.

