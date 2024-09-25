Advocates and opponents react to new Iowa abortion ban

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — New polling in Iowa has shown that most Iowans oppose the state’s new abortion ban.

Related: New poll shows most Iowans oppose new abortion ban

Abortion is prohibited after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

According to the poll, 64% of Iowans support legal abortion while 33% oppose abortions. Iowa Democratic leaders believe public opinion is shifting in the state because Iowans are seeing the impacts of that law.

“This ban is devastating. This ban is not what Iowans want, and this ban is hurting and will kill women in our state,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst.

Those in favor of the ban, though, say the poll was misleading from the beginning because of its wording.

“One of the first questions that was asked was about a six-week abortion ban in Iowa, and I think that that was inaccurate. When you start out with inaccurate information, that’s going to taint your entire poll,” said Maggie Dewitte, the Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates.

Reproductive rights have been a key issue this election cycle, and several polls show it is one of the topics Americans care about most.