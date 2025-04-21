Adults get in on Easter egg hunt fun at Shar’s Country Palace

It wasn't just kids having fun this Easter Sunday, as one Rochester bar held an egg hunt for adults only.

(ABC 6 News) – Kelly Holkesvik doesn’t remember the last time she participated in an easter egg hunt.

“It’s just, it’s fun,” Holkesvik said. “It’s fun for all.”

The fun Holkesvik is referring to was the kind only people over the age of 21 could participate in, such as the dozens who hunted for Easter eggs in the adults only egg hunt at Shar’s Country Palace.

Some people were just finishing Easter plans with their family, while others marked the adult egg hunt as the sole activity for the holiday. Regardless of people’s reasons for popping by, many had a blast at the bar enjoying time with their friends and hunting for Easter eggs.

Throughout the bar plastic eggs were hidden full of money, candy and trinkets for people to find. Event organizer, Susan McHugh said the event is in its 15th year and keeps growing.

“It used to be a couple people would show up and we’d hide thirty, forty eggs and now it’s one hundred fifty eggs,” McHugh said.

The people at the bar love it as they sit around drinking adult beverages, munching on the sought after candy and noodling around with the trinket toys they found.

The excitement around the event is no surprise to McHugh. She said it brings out people’s inner child.

“They’ll be kind of scouring around the bar looking for the eggs before they’re even allowed to pick them up,” McHugh said.

When the marquee event was over, people stuck around to throw darts and chat. Meanwhile, McHugh read off raffle numbers for bigger prizes.

Overall, the event brought people together for some classic Easter fun that can make any adult feel like a kid again.