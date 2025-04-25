Adrian Peterson arrested for driving while impaired in Hennepin County

(KSTP) – Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested in Hennepin County for reportedly driving while impaired.

According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Peterson, 40, was arrested and booked into jail for fourth-degree driving while impaired, a misdemeanor charge.

Details about his arrest are unknown at this time, but according to the Hennepin County Jail, Peterson was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Peterson was in Minnesota on Thursday, making an appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of the team’s draft day party.

Peterson’s bail has been set at $4,000; his next court appearance is scheduled for May 9 at 9 a.m.