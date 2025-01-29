Admission to History Center of Freeborn County free for the month of February

(ABC 6 News) – For the entire month of February, people will be able to visit the History Center of Freeborn County for free.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Freeborn County Historical Society said that admission will be free for all of February, thanks to Hy-vee.

They invite people to explore the more than thirty exhibits, hands-on stations, the Research Library, and gift shop at the History Center of Freeborn County.

More information can be found at their website.