Added charge alleges Sen. Nicole Mitchell used crowbar to get into stepmom’s home

(KSTP) — A new court filing sheds new light on Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s alleged break-in at her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home last April.

An amended criminal complaint filed in Becker County on Monday alleges Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, used a crowbar to pry open a basement window. Prosecutors added a felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools on top of an existing first-degree burglary charge.

After Mitchell’s arrest the morning of April 22, police canvassing the scene found a blue crowbar in an egress window well, the amended complaint states. Mitchell’s stepmother did not recognize the tool.

One investigator noticed “faint pry marks” and loose dirt around the larger of two egress windows and determined it was the “most probable point of entry.”

As previously reported, Mitchell was discovered inside her stepmother’s home wearing all black clothing. She also had a flashlight covered with a black sock. A backpack containing two laptops, a cellphone and Mitchell’s driver’s license and Minnesota Senate ID was found at the scene.

Mitchell told officers she went to her stepmother’s house to retrieve her late father’s belongings, including his ashes and one of his flannel shirts.

The senator is set to face trial after the end of the legislative session.

