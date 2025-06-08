Adaptive Kids Triathlon hits Soldier’s Field

In Rochester, the second annual Adaptive Kids Triathlon was held at Soldiers Field Park.

(ABC 6 News) – The morning of June 7 was the second annual Adaptive Kids Triathlon at Soldier’s Field Park in Rochester.

The event is put on by EA Therapeutic Health, a non-profit organization based in Rochester, along with Accessible Rec, a City of Rochester program.

Up to 20 families participated, giving children with physical or intellectual disabilities a chance to participate in running, biking and swimming.

EA says it’s a great way to bring the world of possibility to those who don’t have the opportunity to try.