Adams Builders Supply Celebrates 51 years

(ABC 6 News) – Adam’s Builders Supply celebrates its 51st year of operations today.

Owner Russell Redder opened the doors of this lumber yard way back in 1972 when he was just 21 years old.

The Adams-based business has been a family affair with Russell working alongside his mother, siblings and their spouses.

At the time, there were few opportunities for women in the building business making the locally owned supply center far ahead of its time.

Russell soon plans to hand over the reins of the thriving growing business to his daughter.

“In the 50 years, I’ve seen five generations of people come through. I mean, people that are grandparents now and they were young children uh with their grandparents when they come through,” said Russel. “So I’ve seen a lot of people.”

Is Russell ready to retire right now? He says he has cut back to only working six days a week.

ABC 6 wants to wish Russel a happy retirement!