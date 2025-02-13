Adam Schwarze announces candidacy for U.S. Senate in Minnesota to replace Tina Smith

(ABC 6 News) — After Senator Tina Smith announced on Thursday that she will not be running for reelection in 2026, Adam Schwarze has put his hat into the ring as a candidate.

Related: Senator Tina Smith will not seek reelection in 2026

Schwarze will run as a Republican and is a 21-year retired Navy SEAL and former Infantry Marine veteran.

“Consumer prices continue to skyrocket for Minnesotans and there’s mounting evidence that our tax dollars have not been put to good use. Of all the missions I’ve led as a Navy SEAL and Marine, this is the most important mission of them all—for our community, our state, and our country,” Schwarze said via a press release. “I have spent my life defending America from enemies abroad, and now I’m stepping up to defend our freedoms, our economy, and our way of life from failed policies and political extremism. Minnesotans deserve leadership that is principled, values-driven, and determined to make a difference.”

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan also plans to run for Smith’s seat in the Senate.