Adam Finseth to be honored during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will honor 140 firefighters during its 44th memorial weekend from May 3-4.

Among the firefighters being honored is firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth from Burnsville. He died on February 18, 2024, after a domestic dispute turned to shots fired.

This year’s national tribute honors 70 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2024, and 70 more who died in previous years.