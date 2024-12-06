Acting Secret Service director testifies in Trump assassination attempt hearings

(ABC 6 News) — On Capitol Hill, there are new updates from the acting director of the Secret Service following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

During Thursday’s hearing, Ronald Rowe said changes implemented to the Secret Service include the number of agents assigned to Trump, expanding use of drones, and mandating a unified command at all events.

The hearing got fiery after a Republican Congressman accused Rowe of putting agents out of position during the 9/11 memorial so Rowe could sit behind the president.

Rowe also said he wants to have continuous evaluations and audits of the agency.