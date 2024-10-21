ACLU looks to block Iowa’s “book ban law”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The ACLU along with local law firms are again looking to the courts to block Iowa’s so-called “book ban law” claiming it violates the 1st and 14th Amendments.

The law bans any book depicting a sex act from being in school libraries.

A judge initially put the law on hold, but the State appealed, eventually allowing the law to go into effect. Now the ACLU is launching a new effort to get the law blocked.

So far, the courts have not responded to the ACLU’s legal action.