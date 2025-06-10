ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of Satanic Temple of Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A religious group could be taking the State of Iowa to court, claiming it was denied access to the Capitol Rotunda.

The ACLU of Iowa filed the discriminatory complaint on the behalf of the Satanic Temple of Iowa. It argued state leaders denied the group’s application for a display and event in December.

The event would have included a ritual, a Krampus costume contest, coloring pages, and make-and-take ornaments.

AP news reported at the time that Governor Kim Reynolds claimed “this satanic event, which specifically targeted children, would have been harmful to minors, and so it was denied.”

However, the group’s minister claimed it offered to modify events and would not have harmed children.

“Displays and celebrations like the one we would like to have at the Capitol help educate more people about Satanic Temple members, and the values that we embrace. Instead, state officials have tried to silence us while promoting other more popular religions,” said Mortimer Adramelech, the Minister of Satan for the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

The complaint is the first step towards a full lawsuit.