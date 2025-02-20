Accused ‘dog-sitting’ thief in court

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of stealing over $5,000 from a couple while she was dog-sitting will appear in Olmsted County Court Feb. 21.

Elizabeth Jean Smith faces a felony charge of Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.

According to court documents, Smith was hired to dog-sit at a Rochester home in July of 2024.

Her employers later noticed a portable PlayStation 5 missing from their home. Upon further inspection, $5,000 in cash, two pure gold coins, multiple silver coins, an iPhone and two Android cell phones were also missing.

In July 2024, Rochester Police were alerted that Smith was in custody in Winona County, MN.

Winona County staff reported that Smith came to the jail with an assortment of silver coins, two gold coins, three phones and $1,600 in cash.

The items were later claimed by the Rochester family.