AccessABLE celebrates 50 years

(ABC 6 News) — This summer, the AccessABLE program is celebrating 50 years of creating fun experiences for kids and adults.

The program focuses on creating exciting events that are accessible to people with all different levels of ability.

It features plenty of activities including dances, picnics, after school care, day programs for adults, summer camps, and more.

Today, there are more than 1700 yearly participants.

