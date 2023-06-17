Ability Fest shows off programs offered at Ability Building Community
(ABC 6 News) – Ability Building Community kicked off their annual Ability Fest.
The event is held every summer organized by staff to celebrate their colleagues as well as the people they serve. They say it’s an opportunity for the public to learn more about the services they provide while having a little fun.
“We can invite the public to come in and inclusive be involved in our population and then to also learn about ABC and take a tour so that they can learn more about the programs and services that we offer,” ABC Public Relations Manager Public Relations Manager Crystal Heim said.
ABC says it’s also an opportunity to highlight ongoing staffing shortages in the disability service industry and the important work organizations like theirs does.