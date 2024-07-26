ABC News names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a top VP candidate

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As speculation continues to grow as to who will be Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential election, ABC News has named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a top candidate.

Walz was selected as a “less likely” option, but he does remain one of the top eight possibilities. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are deemed the most likely options.