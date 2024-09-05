ABC lays out rules for next week’s presidential debate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the presidential debate just six days away, ABC News, the host of the event, has laid out the finalized rules.

Donald Trump picked having the final closing statement. There will be no opening statements, no props, and no pre-written notes.

Mics will be turned on only during a candidate’s time to speak, and Trump and Harris will not be allowed to ask each other questions.

The debate begins next Tuesday night at 8 PM and can be viewed right here on ABC 6 News.