ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 31st

(ABC 6 News) – Realty Growth’s Bucky Beeman hosted this week’s segment with ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund.
This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:
- Southern Youth Enrichment League Fencing Alliance
- “Kamow” Kamau Wilkins is the owner, known as the coach
- Located in NW Rochester and for all ages.
- Click here to watch a fencing demonstration in the KAAL studios!
- Southern Minnesota is playing a big part of this growing sport for all ages with the help of this local entrepreneur and new facility.
- Janky Gear – 611 N Broadway in Rochester
- Mark and Leanne Kruse purchased business from Page Jehnke.
- Outdoor clothing and gear shop.
- Bucky has found winter coats, cool hats and hiking boots. He says they have many options to choose from.
- Media Core Production Company in Rochester
- Video production services all over Minnesota and into other states.
- Utilizing the latest drone technology for video footage.
- New facility houses more staff, studio and editing bays for increasing staff.
