ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 31st

(ABC 6 News) – Realty Growth’s Bucky Beeman hosted this week’s segment with ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund.

This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:

  • Janky Gear – 611 N Broadway in Rochester
    • Mark and Leanne Kruse purchased business from Page Jehnke.
    • Outdoor clothing and gear shop.
    • Bucky has found winter coats, cool hats and hiking boots. He says they have many options to choose from.
  • Media Core Production Company in Rochester
    • Video production services all over Minnesota and into other states.
    • Utilizing the latest drone technology for video footage.
    • New facility houses more staff, studio and editing bays for increasing staff.

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

