ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 24th

(ABC 6 News) – Bucky Beeman with Rochester-based Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News anchor Jeremy Ledford for this week’s “ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” segment.

This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:

  • Grigot Arts – 115 N Broadway Avenue in Rochester
    • Art space and bookstore celebrating Black art, culture and joy.
    • Owned by Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara
    • Next to Castle and Latitude 44
    • Space for children, adults and artists of all ages, including exhibit space to the book store
    • Entrepreneur pursuing her dream to open a gallery and welcomed addition to downtown Rochester, according to Beeman.
  • District 507 Gym – 2410 N Broadway Avenue in Rochester
    • Owners Maria and Ty Gundlach expanding from Rome Circle NW to this new, larger location
    • Completely remodeled what was once the Insta Prints building
    • Over 27,000 lbs. in new mats, a new recovery lab with an ice bath, sauna and showers
    • Also includes a newly remodeled kitchen with a focus on wellness.

