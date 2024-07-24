ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 24th
(ABC 6 News) – Bucky Beeman with Rochester-based Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News anchor Jeremy Ledford for this week’s “ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” segment.
This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:
- Grigot Arts – 115 N Broadway Avenue in Rochester
- Art space and bookstore celebrating Black art, culture and joy.
- Owned by Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara
- Next to Castle and Latitude 44
- Space for children, adults and artists of all ages, including exhibit space to the book store
- Entrepreneur pursuing her dream to open a gallery and welcomed addition to downtown Rochester, according to Beeman.
- District 507 Gym – 2410 N Broadway Avenue in Rochester
- Owners Maria and Ty Gundlach expanding from Rome Circle NW to this new, larger location
- Completely remodeled what was once the Insta Prints building
- Over 27,000 lbs. in new mats, a new recovery lab with an ice bath, sauna and showers
- Also includes a newly remodeled kitchen with a focus on wellness.
- Ross Dress for Less – 4603 Main Avenue SE in Rochester
- Now open at new location
- Open seven days a week
- Beeman noted the store was busy and he overheard customers discussing great deals!
