ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 17th

(ABC 6 News) — The ABC 6 News Spotlight on Business segment this week featured a look at three businesses in the Rochester area.

Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6’s Jeremy Ledford in Studio B to discuss.

Beeman discussed renovations taking place at The Kahler Grand Hotel in downtown Rochester. Those changes include upgrading flooring and new furniture in the lobby.

A new business is apparently coming to the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Beeman spotted Precision Signs installing a new “MN Treads” sign. The business is slated to open in July, according to its website.

Finally, Crisp & Green held its grand opening at 3660 Sarah Pl. NW, Ste. 104 earlier this summer. Beeman had a chance to visit the newly-opened business.

He was impressed with the restaurant’s unique way of preparing some food at your table and recommends getting there early to enjoy the patio seating.

Even more local businesses will be featured next week.

