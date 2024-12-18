ABC 6 Spotlight on Business December 18

Spotlight on Business December 18

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman from Realty Growth, Inc. introduces us to a menswear store, a place for soccer players to get must-have gear and more in this week’s Spotlight on Business segment.

Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see in a future Spotlight on Business segment? Let us know by sending an email to spotlightonbusiness@kaaltv.com!