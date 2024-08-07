ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 7
(ABC 6 News) — Realty Growth’s Bucky Beeman hosted this week’s segment with ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford.
This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:
- The Dog Paddle (122 Highway 52, Fountain, MN)
- A fun place for dog lovers to hang out!
- Enjoy a craft beer, glass of wine or signature cocktail of the month.
- Outdoor seating with a food truck rotating on a regular basis.
- Midwest Vintage Toys (204 N Broadway, Rochester)
- Owner Scott Bacon expanding location to downtown Rochester.
- Vintage toys from Pokemon, GI Joes, Magic the Gathering Cards, comic books, and more!
- Will appraise and purchase your vintage items.
- Bull’s Bierhaus (130 Elton Hills Dr NW, Rochester)
- Relaxed pub atmosphere with light pub food.
- Several German-inspired cuisine items and decor.
- Locally owned.
- Outdoor seating with patio.
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
