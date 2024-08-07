ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 7

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Realty Growth’s Bucky Beeman hosted this week’s segment with ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford.

This week’s segment highlighted three Rochester businesses:

  • The Dog Paddle (122 Highway 52, Fountain, MN)
    • A fun place for dog lovers to hang out!
    • Enjoy a craft beer, glass of wine or signature cocktail of the month.
    • Outdoor seating with a food truck rotating on a regular basis.
  • Midwest Vintage Toys (204 N Broadway, Rochester)
    • Owner Scott Bacon expanding location to downtown Rochester.
    • Vintage toys from Pokemon, GI Joes, Magic the Gathering Cards, comic books, and more!
    • Will appraise and purchase your vintage items.
  • Bull’s Bierhaus (130 Elton Hills Dr NW, Rochester)
    • Relaxed pub atmosphere with light pub food.
    • Several German-inspired cuisine items and decor.
    • Locally owned.
    • Outdoor seating with patio.

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

You can also find episodes on our website.