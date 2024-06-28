ABC 6 Political analyst sits down with anchors to break down presidential debate

Shane Baker joins to break down his thoughts on the presidential debate.

(ABC 6 News) — The first presidential debate took place on Thursday night in Georgia.

Following the conclusion of that debate, ABC 6 political analyst Shane Baker joined the desk with Robin Wolfram and Mayzie Olson to break down the biggest takeaways and moments from Thurs. evening’s debate.

“Each candidate really seemed to play to who they are. There was not really any new ground,” Baker explained. The analyst went further on this point, saying Trump spoke in “hyperbole” while Biden “didn’t do enough” to ease any worries that he has “maybe lost a step.”

“Realistically, and holistically, I think it’s uncontested that Trump had the better night,” Baker concluded. ” I think now what it’ll come down to is what happens on social media over the next couple days.”

The next presidential debate is scheduled for September 10th at 8 PM Central.