ABC 6 News teams up with Channel One and local restaurants for the second annual Feed the Need celebrity cook-off campaign

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The price of groceries keeps going up, and no one knows that better than families who have a hard time making ends meet.

That is where Channel One Regional Food Bank comes in, and ABC 6 News has partnered with the organization as well as a few local restaurants to help put meals on their tables.

The campaign is called Feed the Need, and ABC 6 News Anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Jessica Sund, the director of development and communications at Channel One, to discuss the campaign.

All eight segments of our Feed the Need series will be posted to our website on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. so be sure to tune in!

To donate to the campaign, click here.