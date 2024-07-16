ABC 6 News political analyst breaks down Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump announced that Senator J.D. Vance is his pick for Vice President.

Following that announcement, ABC 6 News political analyst Shane Baker sat down with anchor Mayzie Olson to break down that pick.

“In some ways, it’s kind of surprising,” Baker said. “In 2016, he was particularly vocally against Trump. Like he had some really negative comments about Trump and Trump’s position within the party, within the country, within his candidacy.”

Baker went on to explain that an evolution of the stances of both Trump and Vance has occurred in the past eight years which now brings them together in this presidential race.

The selection of Vance could also provide some sort of balance to Trump’s campaign.

“If the major job of that vice president is to offer balance, [Vance] certainly does that. He’s quite a bit younger. He’s from the Midwest. He comes with that senatorial experience,” Baker explained.

There is also the matter of the attempted assassination of Trump that occurred over the weekend. Baker also shed some light on what that could mean for this week’s Republican National Convention.

“I think from following just news coverage and talking to a couple of people or hearing from a couple of people that are there, I think it’s a really upbeat tone and tenor there. They’ve had some significant victories in the courts that matters. I think they feel really good about J.D. Vance. And wow, their guy Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt in fairly dramatic order,” Baker said.

The Republican National Convention will run through Thursday, and ABC 6 News will have plenty of coverage of the events set to take place this week.