ABC 6 EXCLUSIVE: Family who found Baby Angel feels mixed emotions combined with questions

(ABC 6 News) – The Forst family packed onto a boat before deciding to change things up in on their route. Normally they go north on the Mississippi River but on Labor Day in 2011, they decided to head south.

While floating along Caleb Forst found what looked to be garbage. Upon picking up the bag and opening it up, the family discovered a baby inside.

Fourteen years later, the family is feeling a mix of emotion combined with a multitude of questions after they learned law enforcement officials identified Jennifer Baechle as the person who allegedly threw the baby into the river.

Sharon Forst said she has dozens of questions for Baechle.

“I wonder if she ever went out to the grave, does she know where her baby is buried, has she been there, has she seen what the Winona community has done?” Sharon Forst said.

Caleb Forst said Baechlehad 14 years to process what she did and now is now in debt to the Winona community to tell the whole truth.

“She owes it to the Winona community to come clean and tell what happened to this child in its entirety,” Caleb Forst said.

The family said they don’t know the full story and don’t want to make judgements until they have full closure on the case. But that hasn’t stopped the mix of emotions.

Caleb Forst said he is worried about possibly having to recount details of an event that happened when he was 16 years old.

“These emotions are very raw,” Caleb Forst said. “It’s to reopen a scan so to say.”

As the family waits for the judicial system to play out, Sharon Forst said she and her family are grateful for the work done by law enforcement.

“It would have been so easy for them to say em… no can’t find it, shove it away, cold case, it’s a baby, forget it,” Sharon Forst said.

Former Winona County Sheriff Dave Brand was serving as sheriff when the Forst family found Baby Angel and he said cold case or not, his team works to serve the Winona community no matter the extent.

“We never give up,” Brand said. “I always have felt that we need to serve the people.”

Baechle’s next court appearance is July 7.