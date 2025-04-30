ABC 6 Excellent Educator: Kim Hovey

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Do you remember asking what use algebra or literary critique would be after graduation? Well, Kim Hovey’s students never have that question.

Ms. Hovey is a teacher at Zumbro Education District who prepares her students for life outside the classroom.

“We do money skills so handing money when we get out of school,” one student said.

The Transition to Success program works with students ages 18-22 who have disabilities. Instead of teaching to standard curriculum like math, essays, and labs, Kovey teaches functional life skills.

“We get to be so creative in all the things that we do and just stop and think about ‘what would be important for me to know, and my kids to know, and all of our friends and family to know?’ And then we get to teach them all of that stuff too, so that they can be really productive members of society and community as a whole later in life. So it’s great. It’s fun,” Ms. Hovey said.

Ms. Hovey’s uncle had Down syndrome. Although he has passed, Hovey learned through watching him that people with disabilities had difficulty finding acceptance.

She wanted to help change that.

“So that just really hit me growing up, I guess, and wanting to make sure that as an adult I was able to give back to individuals with disabilities as much as I could and try to make their lives as productive as possible,” Ms. Hovey said.

What Ms. Hovey enjoys most about teaching is the “aha” moment.

“When you have been working with a student on something, whether it be for a few days or weeks or months, or in the situation with some of my students it could be years, but once they finally get it, and they’re so proud of themselves, and just that ‘aha, I did it.’ Seeing the pride in their faces, it just really resonates with me,” Ms. Hovey said.

Ms. Hovey says the key to being an excellent educator is connecting with each individual student.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all model,” Ms. Hovey said. “Everybody is very different. Everyone’s very unique. Some people learn in different ways than others and just really getting to know them as a person.”

One student says that she motivates them to try their best every day.

“Well, personally, I think she’s actually one of the best teachers I’ve had.”